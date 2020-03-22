Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $12.11 Million Stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 46,350 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Targa Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Targa Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Targa Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.30. 10,565,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,124,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from to in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.59.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

