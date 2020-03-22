Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $15,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

DOX stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,296. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.47.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.