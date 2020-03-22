Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,391 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cooper Companies worth $15,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COO. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cooper Companies from to in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE COO traded down $22.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.65. 516,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,652. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

