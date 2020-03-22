Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2020

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter.

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Wireless Telecom Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Earnings History for Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit