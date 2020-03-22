Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Announces Earnings Results

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter.

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Wireless Telecom Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.