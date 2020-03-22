XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $61.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.53.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $29,597,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,483,000 after acquiring an additional 976,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,504,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,005,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,136,000 after purchasing an additional 47,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,351,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 508,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after purchasing an additional 237,852 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.