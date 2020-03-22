Yelp (NYSE:YELP) PT Lowered to $25.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Yelp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays downgraded Yelp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yelp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE:YELP opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yelp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Yelp by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 762,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after buying an additional 287,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,634 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 53,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

