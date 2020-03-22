Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.44. KeyCorp reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.25 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

KEY traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,723,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,615,126. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

