Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.71. Meritor reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a return on equity of 71.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTOR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,857,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTOR traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,858. Meritor has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $975.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.00.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

