Zacks: Analysts Expect Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.38. Kinder Morgan posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 40,079,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,401,814. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 480,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

