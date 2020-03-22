Zacks: Analysts Expect Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.45. Stag Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%.

Several research firms have commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Co raised Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

In related news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 51,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,603,959.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,914.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $2,977,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,178,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stag Industrial by 869.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 435,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 390,874 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,006,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,913,000 after purchasing an additional 371,481 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 300,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. 5,334,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,609. Stag Industrial has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

