Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Ceridian HCM posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ceridian HCM.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock valued at $291,362,277. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,434,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,339 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 32.4% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,396,000 after buying an additional 2,064,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,659 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,553,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 270.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,461,000 after acquiring an additional 661,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.11 and a beta of 1.45. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $79.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.