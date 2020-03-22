Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. CubeSmart also reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CubeSmart.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of CUBE stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.36. 3,138,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,994. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

