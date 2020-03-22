Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Hope Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.29%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOPE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,542. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.52. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

