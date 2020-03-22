Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) to Hold

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UBX. BidaskClub raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

Shares of UBX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.19. 384,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,082. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $178,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

