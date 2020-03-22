Zacks Investment Research Lowers Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $211.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Broadcom delivered mixed fiscal first-quarter results, wherein earnings surpassed the estimates, while revenues lagged the same. Moreover, the company withdrew prior guidance for fiscal 2020, owing to coronavirus crisis-led uncertainty. Further, slowdown in IT spending, as estimated by IDC, remains an overhang. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company is well poised to gain from roll outs of 5G smartphones in semiconductor space amid accelerated deployment of 5G. Further, synergies from acquisitions of Brocade, CA and Symantec’s enterprise security business are expected to boost Broadcom’s presence in infrastructure software vertical, in the days ahead. Broadcom is well-positioned to address the needs of rapidly growing technologies like IoT and 5G, backed by an expanding product portfolio.”

Get Broadcom alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.81.

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,404,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,913. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.01. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 69.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after buying an additional 2,089,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after buying an additional 138,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,758,455,000 after buying an additional 83,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $1,159,267,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $964,550,000 after buying an additional 344,846 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.