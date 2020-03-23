$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,546,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 51,133 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 412,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 127,677 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 55,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.86. 51,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $336.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

