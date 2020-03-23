$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. PulteGroup posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

NYSE PHM traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,708,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.60. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in PulteGroup by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 38,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 107,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $110,791,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $20,524,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

