$0.82 EPS Expected for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.57. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,322,000 after buying an additional 399,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $16,728,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after buying an additional 83,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.16. 373,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

