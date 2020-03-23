$228.60 Million in Sales Expected for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) will post sales of $228.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.77 million to $233.67 million. Apartment Investment and Management posted sales of $230.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full-year sales of $914.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $892.10 million to $945.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $932.76 million, with estimates ranging from $900.46 million to $983.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on AIV. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

In other news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,961.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,353.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,580. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,979,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,538,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,950,000 after buying an additional 1,531,948 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,354,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,587,000 after buying an additional 584,259 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 476,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after buying an additional 369,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIV traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,373. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is 65.60%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

