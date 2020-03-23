ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Up 14.2%

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s stock price rose 14.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $25.21, approximately 820,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 601,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from to in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $360.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of -0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 32.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that ACM Research Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 671.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

