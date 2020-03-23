Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO)’s stock price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.57, approximately 622,328 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,001,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Several analysts have commented on ADRO shares. Cowen cut shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aduro BioTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

The company has a market cap of $201.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.09.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 477.30% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $87,240.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the first quarter worth about $99,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,297 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 75,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aduro BioTech during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.