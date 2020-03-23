Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Trading 2.2% Higher

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $15.70, 11,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 122,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

The firm has a market cap of $238.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.01. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 650.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The business had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 255,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $5,371,989.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 212,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 124,124 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 412.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 867,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 243,670 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

