Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) were down 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $121.09 and last traded at $111.47, approximately 689,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,286,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.70.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $644,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,179,692.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $2,813,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,986,642.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 182,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after buying an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $1,069,956,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

