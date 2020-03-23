AllSafe Price Hits $0.0318 on Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $291,129.71 and approximately $1,194.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

