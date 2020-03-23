Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 30,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 873,462 shares.The stock last traded at $1.56 and had previously closed at $1.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USAS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,848,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 108,067 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the third quarter valued at $684,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.