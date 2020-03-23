Analysts Anticipate ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Equities analysts expect ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 167.18% and a negative net margin of 164.50%.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,804,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,798. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $194.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 500,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,123,698 shares of company stock valued at $17,232,943 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 60.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit