Analysts Anticipate ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 167.18% and a negative net margin of 164.50%.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,804,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,798. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $194.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 500,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,123,698 shares of company stock valued at $17,232,943 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 60.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

