Analysts Anticipate AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $601.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will report sales of $601.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $599.83 million and the highest is $604.39 million. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $532.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million.

AMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Cfra raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

NYSE:AMN traded up $6.34 on Friday, hitting $69.09. The stock had a trading volume of 697,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.53. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.20.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $676,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,397.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,689 shares of company stock worth $5,198,031. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 24.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 375,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 72,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

