Analysts Anticipate Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM) to Post ($0.56) EPS

Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $31.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.56) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Beam Therapeutics an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of BEAM stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.01. 363,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,723. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

