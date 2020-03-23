Analysts Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.19 Million

Analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) will announce sales of $21.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.84 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $10.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $101.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $104.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $157.82 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $177.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AERI. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.53.

Shares of AERI stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.03. 997,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,166. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.70. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,634,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 48,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $10,156,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 38,470 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

