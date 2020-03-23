Analysts Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.19 Million

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) will announce sales of $21.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.84 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $10.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $101.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $104.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $157.82 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $177.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AERI. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.53.

Shares of AERI stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.03. 997,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,166. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.70. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,634,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 48,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $10,156,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 38,470 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit