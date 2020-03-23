Analysts Expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. First Majestic Silver posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AG. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.40 to $7.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

NYSE:AG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,815,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,044. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.96. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 31.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

