Analysts Expect United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for United Continental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.49) and the highest is $1.08. United Continental posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that United Continental will report full-year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.72) to $13.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $15.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 766.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 33,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 29,346 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,027,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Continental by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,549,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAL stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.25. 25,468,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,344,069. United Continental has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.82.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

