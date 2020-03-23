Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Shares Up 7%

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)’s share price shot up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.46, 5,910,194 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 9,323,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AM. Robert W. Baird downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 44.80% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 19,084,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,214,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,165,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after acquiring an additional 545,942 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 505.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,017,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024,234 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,433,000 after acquiring an additional 496,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

