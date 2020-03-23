Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.86 and last traded at $92.60, 53,006 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 711,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.05.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.27.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Assurant by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Assurant by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

