Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Trading 1.7% Higher

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.86 and last traded at $92.60, 53,006 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 711,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.05.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.27.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Assurant by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Assurant by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit