Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) to announce $22.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.20 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted sales of $22.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $91.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.50 million to $96.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $95.86 million, with estimates ranging from $85.30 million to $104.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $27,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,721 shares in the company, valued at $755,567.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $102,085. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 608.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACBI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 96,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

