Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Price Up 24.8%

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) rose 24.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $13.71, approximately 7,803,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,757,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Several brokerages have commented on CAR. ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $816.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.86.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 430,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,993.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

