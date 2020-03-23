Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) will report sales of $115.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.30 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $91.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $450.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $435.00 million to $470.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $514.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,123,063.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACLS traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.98. 327,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,097. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a market cap of $493.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.20. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.