Axe Market Capitalization Hits $1.53 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004481 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. Axe has a market cap of $1.53 million and $4.53 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axe has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000633 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001287 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000224 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 61.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official website is axerunners.com

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.