Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Shares Up 13.1%

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) shares shot up 13.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.98, 1,245 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 329,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

A number of research firms have commented on AXGT. ValuEngine upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Axovant Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.16. On average, research analysts predict that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 5,333,333 shares of Axovant Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,998.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,577,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,665,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGT. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Axovant Gene Therapies by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

