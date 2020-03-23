B. Riley Trims Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price to $25.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.32.

MRVL stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.96. 9,405,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,635,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.29. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 58.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 183,828 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,764,000 after buying an additional 120,417 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,633,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 187,054 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

