B. Riley Trims Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price to $25.00

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.32.

MRVL stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.96. 9,405,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,635,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.29. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 58.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 183,828 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,764,000 after buying an additional 120,417 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,633,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 187,054 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market

Analyst Recommendations for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit