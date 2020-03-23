Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.28% from the company’s current price.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

AMD stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.64. 101,132,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,414,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 138.80, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,808,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $815,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,603 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,296,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,311,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

