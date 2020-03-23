Barclays Downgrades Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) to Equal Weight

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PUMP. Piper Sandler cut Asante Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley lowered Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut Asante Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering cut Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Asante Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Shares of Asante Solutions stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,480. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. Asante Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Asante Solutions by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 9.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

