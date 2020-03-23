Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) rose 11.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.30, approximately 10,937,138 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 25,872,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Biocept in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 103,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.22% of Biocept at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

