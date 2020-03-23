Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.44

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.60, with a volume of 105223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDT shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Bird Construction from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$420.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$414.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 177.27%.

Bird Construction Company Profile (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

