Bitcoin SV (BSV) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.19 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $173.36 or 0.02646760 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bitfinex, Bithumb and YoBit. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.18 billion and approximately $3.19 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 52.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00186892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00034057 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00102320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,344,590 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bitbns, Bittrex, CoinEx, HitBTC, Indodax, Kraken, YoBit, FCoin, Bit-Z, Gate.io, CoinZest, ZB.COM, Bitfinex, Koinex, Cobinhood, Trade Satoshi, IDAX, Binance, BigONE, Upbit, WazirX, CoinBene, Bitrue, Korbit, Bitkub, Poloniex, Bithumb, OKEx, SouthXchange, Coinsquare, Kucoin, Coinbit, BX Thailand, MBAex, Altcoin Trader, Coinsuper, Huobi, Bibox, OTCBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

