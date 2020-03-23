Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

EPAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock traded up $1.89 on Monday, hitting $33.65. 353,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,370. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 240.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Gibson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,748,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,904,000 after acquiring an additional 212,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,948,000 after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 813,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,625,000 after purchasing an additional 59,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 764,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.