Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.43, approximately 563,843 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,459,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

BGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $104.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGG. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,092,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 736,719 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 558,740 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 269,890 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,068,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 172,949 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

