Brokerages Anticipate S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.59 and the lowest is $2.37. S&P Global reported earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $10.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $11.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on S&P Global from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,958,000 after buying an additional 56,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,971,000 after buying an additional 201,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,639,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,417,000 after buying an additional 66,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 997.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,256 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $16.74 on Monday, reaching $192.05. 2,590,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.09 and its 200-day moving average is $267.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $312.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.