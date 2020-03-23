Brokerages Set Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Price Target at $34.50

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,704,000 after buying an additional 32,866 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,575,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,496 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after purchasing an additional 133,487 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 979,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 809,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTB traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.91. 773,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $750.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

