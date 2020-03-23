Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Trading 10.1% Higher

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s stock price traded up 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.00, 19,724,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 37,542,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $54,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,659,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,571,000 after acquiring an additional 218,014 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 296,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

