Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Up 7.7%

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $4.60, 1,672,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,656,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

CWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $376.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $964.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -49.23%.

In other Camping World news, President Brent L. Moody bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $108,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 278,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,208.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcus Lemonis bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $537,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,592.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,390 in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2,437.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,383,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after buying an additional 1,329,031 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 234,505 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,919,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,770,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,412,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

