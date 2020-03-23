Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Up 7.7%

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $4.60, 1,672,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,656,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

CWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $376.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $964.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -49.23%.

In other Camping World news, President Brent L. Moody bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $108,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 278,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,208.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcus Lemonis bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $537,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,592.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,390 in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2,437.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,383,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after buying an additional 1,329,031 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 234,505 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,919,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,770,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,412,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

